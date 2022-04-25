Chandigarh: Protesting residents derail demolition drive
At a time when UT administration announced its plans for a demolition drive to vacate Colony 4, Industrial Area, authorities on Sunday had to abruptly cancel a similar operation in Khuda Jassu and Khuda Lahora after strong opposition from locals.
A day after demolishing around 200 shanties in Kishangarh area, Manimajra, a UT estate office team reached Khuda Jassu and Khuda Lahora at around 8 am on Sunday to demolish illegal constructions in the two villages.
Residents, however, put up roadblocks by parking tractors on the road and a large crowd gathered on the spot where the drive was supposed to start from, forcing the team to return without demolishing the illegal constructions.
In addition, Congress and Aam Aadmi Party leaders also reached the spot demanding cancellation of the drive.
An estate office’s enforcement wing official said, “We reached the village early in the morning to demolish the illegal construction, but a lot of people gathered on the spot. Due to which we had to cancel this drive, and will schedule it for some other day.”
Chandigarh Mahila Congress president Deepa Dubey, who came to the protest site, meanwhile, demanded that the BJP government should stop harassing the public, saying, “If an attempt is made to run bulldozers on the houses of the general public in Chandigarh, then we will completely oppose it..
“The administration reached with a bulldozer to break down houses, but where were the officials of the administration when these houses were registered and they were given electricity and water metres. Even electricity and water bills have been collected from these people for so many years,” she added.
Colony 4 residents resist eviction
Despite the completion of three-months eviction notice period and latest directions issued to Colony 4, Industrial Area Phase 1 residents to vacate the land, not many have left the area.
“Nearly 10,000 people in the colony are still living here. Very few have taken their belongings to safer places, but even these families are still in possession of their houses,” Rajinder Yadav, a local resident and AAP secretary, said.
The residents have pegged their hopes on resolution or re-settlement offer from the administration. “The administration has more than 700 vacant houses under rehabilitation and rental schemes. They should adjust colony residents who are eligible for the re-settlement as per the biometric surveys conducted by the administration,” Yadav pointed out.
Notably, AAP had come out in support of the residents and held a demonstration on Friday against the imminent demolition drive.
The administration has made repeated attempts to get the land vacated in the last three years. Around 4,000 families have already been allotted flats at the rehabilitation colony in Maloya under the Chandigarh Small Flats Scheme 2006.
In a previous attempt to vacate the land in 2019, the administration had issued eviction notices directing residents to vacate the land within 21 days. The demolition drive, however, was never initiated due to Covid pandemic and MC elections.
-
Revoke ban on transportation of dry fodder: Farmers to Haryana government
Farm unions and political leaders of Haryana have criticised the decision to ban the sale of dry fodder made of straw of wheat, mustard, paddy and guar and its transportation in Jhajjar, Hisar, Fatehabad, Sirsa, Yamunanagar and other parts of the state. The district authorities claimed that they have made this decision in view of fodder crises and saving it from selling to brickkiln and cardboard factories.
-
Karnataka to reissue Covid regulations
Owing to the reports of a steady increase in Covid-19 cases across the country, the state government has decided to issue new guidelines in Karnataka. “The Union government has already issued a caution alert. A slight increase in cases has been recorded in Kerala and Maharashtra in the last 8-10 days,” said chief minister Basavaraj Bommai on Sunday in Hubballi, about 450 km from Bengaluru.
-
Soon, golf carts to provide last mile connectivity to shoppers in Ganj
In its bid to ease flow of traffic in the iconic Hazratganj area, the Lucknow Municipal Corporation is planning to operate golf carts to provide hassle free last mile connectivity to those visiting the market for shopping. The golf carts will be available at Hazratganj parking, Sarojini Naidu parking, Dayanidhan parking and Jhandi park parking. The LMC is also planning to ban parking of vehicles on Ganj roads to streamline traffic in the area.
-
Chandigarh: Dog owner booked after canine bites woman
Chandigarh Police on Friday booked the owner of a pet dog after the canine bit a woman near Government Model School, Sector 16. The incident took place at around 9.40 pm when the Smita Satyarhi of Sector 16 was on an evening walk. The dog later attacked the woman and she sustained multiple injuries on her left hand. Punjab governor Banwarilal Purohit was the chief guest on the occasion.
-
Ludhiana | Satguru Uday Singh quits as Buddha Nullah STF chairperson
In a major setback to the ambitious Buddha Nullah rejuvenation project, the head of the Namdhari sect, Satguru Uday Singh, has resigned as chairperson of the special task force overseeing the cleaning of the polluted stream. Confirming the development, Namdhari Darbar press secretary Lakhvir Singh on Sunday said, “Satguru has sent his resignation to chief minister Bhagwant Mann. He was disappointed with the slow pace of the cleaning project.”
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics