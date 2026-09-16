SAD expels former MLA Brahmpura for ‘anti-party’ acts

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal on Tuesday expelled former Khadoor Sahib MLA Ravinder Singh Brahmpura, son of Akali stalwart late Ranjit Singh Brahmpura, from the primary membership of the party for indulging in “anti-party” activities. In a statement, Sukhbir said the action followed written complaints received from party workers of the Khadoor Sahib assembly constituency. (HT)

In a statement, Sukhbir said the action followed written complaints received from party workers of the Khadoor Sahib assembly constituency. The local leadership had also apprised the party leadership about the alleged conspiracies being carried out by Brahmpura against the party during the “Punjab Bachao Rally” held at Goindwal Sahib on September 13.

Sukhbir said that after holding discussions with senior party leaders on the matter, Brahmpura had been expelled from the primary membership of the party.

In April this year, Sukhbir replaced Brahmpura as the halqa incharge of Khadoor Sahib and appointed Ramandeep Kaur, wife of Avtar Singh Billa, the sarpanch of Sheron village of Tarn Taran district who recently joined the SAD,in his place.

Brahmpura was upset over this decision and he also skipped the September 13 party event.

“My expulsion is not a personal punishment. It is a formal declaration of ideological surrender by the current leadership to organised crime syndicates. When leaders abandon their core values and shield themselves with convicted felons and corrupt elements, the collapse of their power is inevitable. The foundation of the party was built on decades of genuine sacrifice, imprisonment and strict Panthic traditions by our ancestors. Today, the current leadership has cut down the very roots that once kept it alive,” said Brahmpura.