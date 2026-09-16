Will ensure tubewell for every farmer if voted to power: Sukhbir

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Badal has promised that if his party comes to power, every farmer currently lacking a tubewell connection will be provided with one. Sukhbir accused chief minister Bhagwant Mann of being solely responsible for the suffering of the farmers and domestic consumers as well as for the losses suffered by the industry due to prolonged power cuts. (HT)

Addressing a rally here on Tuesday as part of the party’s ‘Punjab Bachao’ campaign, he also promised 50 kg of wheat under the ‘aata-Dal’ scheme, ₹one lakh marriage shagun for Dait women, ₹3,100 as monthly old age pension, medical and veterinary colleges in every district headquarter, and a ₹10 lakh interest-free loan for young entrepreneurs.

Taking a swipe at the Akali Dal Waris Punjab De, he said, “Its only aim is to defeat the SAD, which it has admitted publicly. It cannot do anything positive for you or the panth (community).”

Stating that the SAD is committed to development, peace and communal harmony, he said, “This all-inclusive model of governance is not to the liking of the divisive forces. This is why I have been attacked twice.”

Sukhbir accused chief minister Bhagwant Mann of being solely responsible for the suffering of the farmers and domestic consumers as well as for the losses suffered by the industry due to prolonged power cuts.

“The chief minister failed to make arrangements to meet the shortfall in power supply since the past fortnight. Instead of recognising that the state is heading towards a power crisis, he told lies that farmers were receiving 10-hour uninterrupted power supply. I want to ask him, where is this supply now,” he said.