Tamil Nadu CM Vijay's London event called off over 'safety concerns', fans left waiting

Tamil Nadu chief minister C Joseph Vijay’s event was cancelled in London, after police cited safety concerns. The cancellation left many fans, some of whom had queued for hours, disappointed. The event was called off after the Metropolitan Police intervened, citing safety concerns. (PTI Photo)

His fans had gathered outside London's tallest building, The Shard, on Tuesday, but the event was called off after the Metropolitan Police intervened, citing safety concerns.

"For public safety concerns, we are calling off the programme because we don't have permission due to safety concerns," a member of the chief minister's team announced over a loudspeaker.

"I think it's reasonable but all of these people have been waiting. This is hardly the kind of crowds we see in Tamil Nadu," said a young fan who had been camped at the actor-turned-politician's hotel for hours, news agency PTI reported.

The IT wing of Vijay’s TVK also confirmed the cancellation, saying that while party workers and supporters were eager to meet CM Vijay, the meeting could not go ahead due to safety concerns and a request from the London Metropolitan Police.

“We would be filled with love and heartfelt enthusiasm to meet the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Thiru C Joseph Vijay. However, keeping the safety of the public in mind and considering the request of the London Metropolitan Police, an unavoidable situation has arisen where the Chief Minister and Victorious Leader cannot meet with you,” it said in a post on X.

“Therefore, with affection, we kindly request that no one attempt to meet him. Furthermore, with humility, we request that you refrain from efforts such as waiting at the entrance of the hotel where the Victorious Leader is staying or along the route he will travel.”