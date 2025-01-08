Chandigarh: PU honours top 5 patents at IP award ceremony

Panjab University (PU) hosted an IP award ceremony on Tuesday to honour the top five patents fetched by PU inventors in the financial year 2023-24. Chandigarh’s PU vice-chancellor professor Renu Vig said while the university traditionally prioritised publishing papers in renowned journals, the establishment of specialised centres has shifted the faculty’s focus towards filing patents. (HT Photo)

PU vice-chancellor professor Renu Vig highlighted that amid intense competition, PU secured 45 patents in 2023-24, marking a significant achievement. While congratulating the varsity scientists on their achievements, she emphasised the importance of creating a creative environment for fostering research and urged the university community to embrace entrepreneurship and intellectual property rights as the key drivers of progress.

Professor Indu Pal Kaur from the University Institute of Pharmaceutical Sciences (UIPS) was acknowledged for her patent on a probiotic formulation with low water activity for topical application. Professor Rohit Sharma from the department of microbial biotechnology was honoured for his patent on an apparatus designed for the efficient growth of microbial cultures at high temperatures. Professors Maninder Karan and Karan Vasisht from UIPS were acknowledged for their joint patent on the process of preparing a nano-formulation for the delivery of berbamine.

Professor Parveen Rishi from the department of microbiology and professor Rupinder Tewari from the department of microbial biotechnology were recognised for their joint patent on a synthetic peptide antigen and its application for the detection of salmonellosis.

Gurpreet Kaur and Ganga Ram Chaudhary from the department of chemistry were honoured for their patent on nano-functionalised natural fibre that demonstrates improved photocatalytic and antimicrobial properties.

Vig added that while the university traditionally prioritised publishing papers in renowned journals, the establishment of specialised centres has shifted the faculty’s focus towards filing patents.