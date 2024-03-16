 Chandigarh: PU researchers get patent for biodegradable food packaging film - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game

Chandigarh: PU researchers get patent for biodegradable food packaging film

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Mar 16, 2024 09:32 AM IST

This patent encompasses the creation of a biodegradable food packaging film crafted from renewable, environmentally friendly materials, designed for the storage and preservation of food items

Researchers from Panjab University’s Institute of Forensic Science Vishal Sharma and Sonal Choudhary, Kashma Sharma of DAV College and Vijay Kumar of NIT Srinagar have been granted an Indian patent for their invention on biodegradable food packaging film designed to replace plastic-based food packaging film.

The invention addresses the issue of plastic pollution, particularly the presence of plastic particles in water, food, placenta and the human body, which pose significant health risks. (HT File)
The invention addresses the issue of plastic pollution, particularly the presence of plastic particles in water, food, placenta and the human body, which pose significant health risks. (HT File)

Annually, the global production of plastic products reaches 430 million tonnes and can triple by 2060. Only 9 percent of these plastics undergo recycling processes.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

This patent encompasses the creation of a biodegradable food packaging film crafted from renewable, environmentally friendly materials, designed for the storage and preservation of food items. The invention addresses the issue of plastic pollution, particularly the presence of plastic particles in water, food, placenta and the human body, which pose significant health risks.

The biofilm, made from non-toxic green materials, is edible and harmless to animals upon consumption, as verified through testing. This packaging film offers an eco-friendly alternative to plastic packaging, particularly benefiting industries involved in the import and export of perishable fruits by preventing spoilage. In addition to extending the shelf life of packaged goods, this innovative product decomposes into soil or water after use.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Chandigarh / Chandigarh: PU researchers get patent for biodegradable food packaging film
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, March 16, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On