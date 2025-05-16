Chandigarh: PU starts probe after sexual harassment complaint by law student

After a student of University Institute of Legal Studies (UILS) alleged that she was sexually harassed by two car-borne outsiders while she was walking back to the hostel, Panjab University (PU) has initiated an inquiry. She had submitted a complaint to the PU campus security. PU chief of university security, Vikram Singh, said that they had taken note of the complaint and had spent the day identifying the vehicle belonging to the accused. As per officials, the two accused were tracked by the evening. (Representational Image)

In a video posted on social media, complainant detailed that while walking back to her hostel at 9:30 pm with her friend, the two accused, who she claimed were outsiders, tried to stop in front of them three times. They passed unsolicited comments and sexually harassed her. She said the car had a HR 90 registration number and despite passage of two hours, the authorities had not acted.

PU chief of university security, Vikram Singh, said that they had taken note of the complaint and had spent the day identifying the vehicle belonging to the accused. He added that they will forward the girl’s complaint to the police with her consent to take further action.

As per officials, the two accused were tracked by the evening. It was confirmed that they were both outsiders. When one of them was called for questioning, he said his actions were misinterpreted. As of Thursday, both the accused were called for questioning. Officials also said that PU is likely to strengthen the rules governing entry to outsiders to the campus after 5 pm. Even as checking has been increased at the PU gates during the day, such incidents are still being reported.