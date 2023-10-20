Chandigarh: PU student council bats for committee on mental health

The Panjab University Campus Students Council (PUCSC) announced their plan to form a committee on mental health to identify and reach out to those who need help. The council members will reach the PU authorities to get their approval. (HT File)

This comes in the backdrop of the event where a student of boys hostel number 2 dies by suicide on Saturday night.

They will reach the PU authorities to get their approval.

Announcing this, president Jatinder Singh said, “We will ask the dean students welfare (DSW) to constitute a committee with both students and professors.”

It was also discovered that the student’s parents were not aware of where he was residing. Wardens have also started to check the parents’ number shared by the students .

The two PU counsellors were also present for the announcement.

Counsellor Mehak Juneja said that after the incident many students have started approaching them for counselling. The student council is also asking the authorities to hire more counsellors including male counsellors.

Meanwhile, the student council will also organise a ‘Human Library’ event for students to open up about their lives or their struggles and share their stories on such a platform in an anonymous way. Singh said that talks are on about deciding the venue for this and it will be made a routine affair, organised one or two times every month.

