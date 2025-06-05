Chandigarh: PU to continue one-way traffic system in next session

Following the introduction of the one-way traffic system at Panjab University (PU) last month, the varsity is set to continue with the initiative for the 2025-26 session, officials confirmed. The one-way traffic system was introduced on a trial basis on May 15 this year. (HT File)

The one-way traffic system was introduced on a trial basis on May 15 with an indefinite period on two of the main roads in front of the science blocks and art blocks. The move was planned to curb the movements of those roaming unnecessarily inside the campus.

PU officials said they will make some minor tweaks to the system before it is finalised and implemented once the departments reopen after the summer vacation. Dean students welfare Amit Chauhan said, “While we will hold meetings to review the trial period and discuss what has to be finalised, the one-way traffic system is here to stay and will be implemented from the next session onwards.”

Since being introduced, PU officials have made minor changes in its implementation based on the feedback received from the students. Earlier, the one-way traffic system was adopted on the road in front of the arts block, opposite the Indian Theatre department. However, now, the route has been shortened and the dual carriageway till Gandhi Bhawan has been kept open on both sides. The one-way traffic system starts from the University Business School (UBS) side and extends till the department of laws.

Initially, not many students were seen following the initiative. However, towards the end of May, the situation improved as many had become habituated to it.

The officials further said during the trial period, the system was being followed from 9 am to 5 pm. However, following some reports of traffic jams around 5 pm, the timings might be reduced and the initiative made operational till the closing time of canteens, although this is yet to be approved.

Chief of university security Vikram Singh said due to the ongoing summer vacations, there is less traffic on the campus premises. Thus, no major changes will be implemented in the system yet. “We will hold a meeting towards the end of July, before the start of the new session, to finalise the implementation of the one-way traffic system for the year,” he added.

Though the varsity had earlier planned to introduce the one-way traffic system on more roads as well, for now, it is being followed on the two said roads.

PU registrar YP Verma added that this initiative is among a series of measures that the varsity is planning to introduce to improve the traffic situation on the premises. “We are currently working on recruiting over 50 more security personnel. With more measures planned for next year, such as the introduction of stickers for allowing entry to students’ vehicles , we can expect to see a decrease in traffic congestion in the 2025-26 session,” he said.