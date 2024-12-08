Chandigarh: Purse with gold, cash, mobile phone stolen at wedding

A wedding celebration at the Sector 37 Community Centre turned distressing for a retired army officer and his wife after her purse containing several valuables was stolen on Friday evening. A similar theft had occurred during a wedding at Hotel Altius in Industrial Area, Phase 2, on November 26. (HT File)

Major General Basant Himalayan (retd), 79, and his wife, Shakun Himalayan, live in Noida and had travelled to Chandigarh to attend a wedding. According to the Major General’s statement to the police, the theft occurred while they were seated at a table in the tented area of the venue.

He claimed the stolen purse contained ₹7,000-8,000 in cash, two gold bangles (weighing one tola each), two gold rings (half tola each), an iPhone 14 Pro and his wife’s Aadhaar card.

“My wife had placed her purse on a chair while she went to get food. When she returned, the purse was gone. We searched the area, but could not locate it. It appears someone stole it,” he stated in his complaint.

Police have registered a theft case at the Sector-39 police station and begun an investigation. Efforts are underway to identify the culprit using CCTV footage from the Community Centre and nearby areas.

A similar theft had occurred during a wedding at Hotel Altius in Industrial Area, Phase 2, on November 26, where a thief had stolen an NRI woman’s purse, containing ₹2 lakh in cash, 4,000 Canadian dollars (approximately ₹3.3 lakh) and gold jewellery.