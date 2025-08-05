Search
Chandigarh puts two nursing home sites up for auction again

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Published on: Aug 05, 2025 10:42 am IST

Bidders can submit documents and earnest money till August 21, following which bidding will be held from August 26 to 28

Having failed to attract buyers in its first attempt, the UT Estate Office has once again invited bids for the auction of two nursing home sites in the city.

The Chandigarh Estate Office had last month invited bids for the two sites, located in Sector 46 and Sector 51. (HT File)
The Estate Office had last month invited bids for the two sites, located in Sector 46 and Sector 51. The reserve price for the Sector-46 site was fixed at 13.62 crore, while it’s 18.72 crore for the Sector-51 site.

However, not a single bid was received for these properties.

Bidders can submit documents and earnest money till August 21, following which bidding will be held from August 26 to 28.

Realtors blamed the zero response to high reserve prices and leasehold nature of the properties, where ownership remains with the Estate Office. With the implementation of the revised collector rates from April 1, the reserve price of the sites has increased.

Previously, the Estate Office did not receive any bids for the 10 leasehold booths in Dhanas. It was the third auction for the booths since February. Even as the reserve price of each shop was reduced by around 16 lakh each in the third attempt, the booths found no takers.

Follow Us On