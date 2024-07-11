Chandigarh railway station’s platform 1 closed till August 9

Due to ongoing redevelopment work project at Chandigarh railway station platform number 1 will remain blocked from July 12 till August 9, 2024. Northern railway officials have advised passengers boarding or de-boarding at platform number 2/3 to use the foot over bridge at platform number 1 at Chandigarh railway station. (Sant Arora/HT)

After missing the deadline twice, the Railway Land Development Authority (RLDA) has extended the work completion deadline by another three months, following the missed May 31 deadline.

To construct the air concourse spanning across the railway tracks, several trains are terminated for short interval, and some are diverted.

Northern railway officials have advised passengers boarding or de-boarding at Platform No. 2/3 to use the foot over bridge at Platform No. 1. Passengers using Platform No. 4/5 should take the pathway near the parcel office (Kalka end) from the main entrance or use the second entry on the Panchkula side to avoid congestion.

For Platform No. 6, passengers are advised to use the second entry (Panchkula side) to avoid rush. Specifically, passengers of Train No. 20977/78 (Ajmer-Chandigarh-Ajmer Vande Bharat Express) and Train No. 12045 (New Delhi-Chandigarh Shatabdi Express) boarding or de-boarding at Platform No. 6 are advised to use the second entry (Panchkula side).

Passengers are encouraged to arrive at the station well in advance to avoid last-minute hassles.

Meanwhile, several trains will be temporarily terminated during this 29-day period. These include—Train No. 15011-15012 running between Lucknow and Chandigarh, 14630-14629 between Firozpur Cantt. and Chandigarh, 12527-12528 between Ramnagar and Chandigarh, and 12242-12241 between Amritsar and Chandigarh.

Apart from this train no. 15531-15532 running between Saharsa-Amritsar is diverted via Ambala Cantt. skipping stoppage at Chandigarh station. Similarly, train no. 12925-12926 running between Mumbai Central- Amritsar is also diverted via Ambala Cantt. skipping stoppage at Chandigarh and Mohali.

Additionally, for the convenience of the rail passengers and to clear extra rush, Railways have decided to run the 02449 Madgaon – Chandigarh special train ( one way ) on July 12.