Chandigarh: Ram Darbar man sentenced to 10-year jail for raping woman

The court of additional sessions judge Yashika dealing with rape and POCSO cases sentenced a man to 10 years imprisonment for rape of a 25-year-old woman in 2023. The court convicted Rahul Bansal, alias Sanjay, a resident of Ram Darbar under Sections 376, 343 and 323 of the IPC. The court also imposed a fine of ₹37,000 on the convict. The court also imposed a fine of ₹ 37,000 on the convict. (HT photo for representation)

As per the prosecution case, on April 18, 2023, the woman, according to police records is a sex worker, was strolling on the road in front of Sham Fashion Mall in Sector 34. When she reached a single road towards the passport office side, a person sitting in a small transport vehicle (Chotta Hathi) signalled her and she went towards him.

She sat in the vehicle and went along with him. The accused took her to a remote village in Zirakpur and had physical relations with her after striking a deal for ₹4,000. When she asked for the money, he started to beat her and pressed her neck with a handkerchief while threatening her.

Both then consumed drugs together. Sanjay then again had physical relations with her forcefully and later locked her in a room. After two days, Sanjay put her into the vehicle by hiding her under the blanket and dropped her near the temple of Sector 44, Chandigarh. Somehow, she reached the dispensary of Sector 45, Chandigarh. She reported the incident to the police and the accused was arrested.

What court said

In the detailed judgement, the court stated that although in this case, prosecutrix was a sex worker, even though the adverse effect on her psyche is immeasurable and it certainly would have left a permanent scar on her. Hence, the crime committed by a convict is against the human dignity as well as to the society. So, imposition of lesser sentence is injustice to the victim in particular and to the society in general. Therefore, showing mercy on the convict would be transverse of justice. As per settled law, while deciding the quantum of sentence in rape cases, court must hear the loud cry for justice by the society and respond by imposition of proper sentence. In this case, by trusting the words of the convict that he will pay her for her services, the prosecutrix went with him, but the convict ravished her several times. The plight of the girl and shock suffered by her can be visualised. It is pertinent to mention here that this young girl with the efflux of time would grow with traumatic experience and unforgettable shame.