Chandigarh: Reconsider Navjot Sidhu’s case, Punjab & Haryana HC tells income tax department

The Punjab and Haryana high court on Friday asked the income tax (appeals) commissioner, Amritsar, to reconsider the case of Punjab Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu on the assessment done for 2016-17 by the department.

His lawyer, Chetan Bansal, said the matter had been remanded back for a fresh decision. The detailed order is awaited.

According to Sidhu, he declared an income of ₹9.66 crore in October 2016. However, the assessment done under the Income Tax Act 1961 by the department, which was completed on December 21, 2018, estimated it at ₹13.19 crore. Sidhu was intimated about the same through a notice served on him on March 31, 2019, against which he moved an appeal before the joint commissioner, income tax, Range-1, Amritsar, who acts as commissioner, income tax (appeals), seeking revision. However, the plea was dismissed through an order on March 27, 2021. He had argued in the HC that it was passed on “flimsy and untenable grounds”. Rather than divulging on merits, his appeal was dismissed in a completely arbitrary manner, he had claimed in a plea filed in July.