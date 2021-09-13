Chandigarh records 32 mm rain; more in store, says IMD

Chandigarh received around 32 mm rain on Sunday, which led to a slight dip in temperature.

While 14.7 mm of rain was recorded till 8:30 am, 17 mm more was received during the day, according to data available with the India Meteorological Department (IMD). According to the weatherman, chances of rain will continue in the coming days as well.

“The two low-pressure systems that led to rain in Delhi on Saturday also affected the city on Sunday. The chances and intensity of rain will fall from Monday, but light rain up to 20 mm will continue,” said an IMD official.

At 1162.5 feet, the level of Sukhna Lake is also close to the danger mark of 1,163 feet. However, the Sunday rain didn’t have any impact, as the same level was recorded on Saturday as well.

Meanwhile, maximum temperature went down from 29.3°C on Saturday to 28.4°C on Sunday, five notches below normal. Minimum temperature went down from 25.5°C to 23.6°C , still two degrees above normal.

In the next three days, maximum temperature will remain around 30-32°C and minimum around 25°C, said the weatherman.