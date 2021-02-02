Chandigarh records 50% decline in Covid cases in January
The Covid-19 trajectory is showing a downward trend with the number of fresh cases in January seeing 50% decline as compared to December while the fatalities also dropping by nearly 60%.
Chandigarh has reported 1,177 cases and 17 deaths in January, lowest since August when the virus started spreading rapidly with easing of lockdown restrictions.
The trend is similar to that seen in the neighbouring districts of Mohali and Panchkula.
However, experts caution that we should not lower our guard, and testing and precautions should continue as usual.
“In the West, the pandemic has broken previous records with new waves, after a significant drop. Thus, the strategy of testing, isolation, and treatment should continue, and should remain a priority. Lowering our guard can be harmful,” said Dr KK Talwar, an adviser to the Punjab government and former director, Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research.
With the dip in cases, the pressure on healthcare facilities has also started to ease, said Dr Jasbinder Kaur, director-cum-principal, Government Medical College and Hospital, Sector 32, while adding that testing and treatment of patients remains a priority.
“Preventive measures have to be taken even if the cases are dropping and there should be no complacency. As the vaccination drive has started, it instils a sense of confidence among workers for providing services related to Covid-19,” she said.
Dr Yogesh Chawla, former PGIMER director, said vaccination of other groups should also begin at the earliest. “It will bring confidence among the population to avail themselves of healthcare services and bring the pandemic under control,” he said.
Given the drop in numbers, the facilities and workers earmarked for Covid-19 should be substantially decreased and non-Covid services should be put back on track, said Dr RS Bedi, former president, Indian Medical Association, Chandigarh Chapter.
