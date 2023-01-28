Chandigarh: Regional Brain Bee contest held at PGI; Panchkula Bhavan’s Ishita emerges regional champion

The department of neurology, PGIMER, in association with Indian Brain Bee, International Brain Bee and the Society for Neuroscience (SFN) organised 14th Regional Brain Bee on Saturday.

The Brain Bee Quiz in India is a live question and answer competition about neuroscience for Class 11. It is conducted as a three-tiered contest (regional, national and international) where young men and women from all over the world compete to determine the “best brain” on topics pertaining to neurosciences such as intelligence, memory, stress, emotions, sleep, and various neurological diseases.

This year, 20 students from 10 schools from the tricity were registered for the competition, which was coordinated by Prof Dheeraj Khurana, department of neurology, PGIMER. Twelve students were selected through a written elimination round for the final oral rounds of the quiz. The event was judged by Prof Parampreet Singh Kharbanda (department of neurology, PGIMER), Dr Manjul Tripathi (department of neurosurgery, PGIMER), Dr Sucharita Ray (department of neurology, PGIMER).

Ishita from Bhavan Vidyalaya, Panchkula, was the Brain Bee champion closely followed by Arnav Agarwal from Bhavan Vidyalaya, Chandigarh, (1st runner-up), and Amisha Kapoor from Sacred Heart Senior Secondary School, Chandigarh, (2nd runner-up).

The top two contestants at the regional level shall participate in the National Brain Bee to be held on April in New Delhi. The national winner will represent India at the International Brain Bee to be held in August this year.