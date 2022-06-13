Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Chandigarh registers 46 Covid cases in 116-day high
Chandigarh registers 46 Covid cases in 116-day high

The fresh Covid-19 infections pushed Chandigarh’s active cases to 196, never recorded in over 16 weeks
The new cases in Chandigarh surfaced in including Sectors 7, 9, 12, 13, 15, 18, 20, 21, 24, 25, 26, 27, 34, 37, 38, 39, 43, 46 and 51, Dadumajra, Daria, Dhanas, Hallomajra, Kishangarh, Maloya, PGIMER Campus and Ram Darbar.
The new cases in Chandigarh surfaced in including Sectors 7, 9, 12, 13, 15, 18, 20, 21, 24, 25, 26, 27, 34, 37, 38, 39, 43, 46 and 51, Dadumajra, Daria, Dhanas, Hallomajra, Kishangarh, Maloya, PGIMER Campus and Ram Darbar. (HT Photo)
Updated on Jun 13, 2022 05:12 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent

In further spike in Chandigarh’s daily Covid-19 cases, as many as 46 people tested positive in Chandigarh on Sunday, up from 37 on Saturday and highest since February 14.

The new cases surfaced across the city, including Sectors 7, 9, 12, 13, 15, 18, 20, 21, 24, 25, 26, 27, 34, 37, 38, 39, 43, 46 and 51, Dadumajra, Daria, Dhanas, Hallomajra, Kishangarh, Maloya, PGIMER Campus and Ram Darbar.

Chandigarh's Covid cases rose from 37 on Saturday to 46 on Sunday.
Chandigarh’s Covid cases rose from 37 on Saturday to 46 on Sunday. (HT)

This pushed UT’s active cases to 196, never recorded in over 16 weeks.

Meanwhile, 18 people tested positive in Panchkula, down from 30 on Saturday, and 16 in Mohali, against 21 the day before. The two districts have 87 and 88 positive patients, respectively, currently.

Monday, June 13, 2022
