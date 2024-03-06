Chandigarh: Registrations open for Punjab Kings IPL tickets

Punjab Kings fans can gear up for the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) season as the franchise has released ticketing details for the much-awaited event. Punjab Kings will take on Delhi Capitals in their first home match at the PCA stadium in Mullanpur on March 23. (Anil Dayal/HT Photo)

Registrations for the early access tickets opened at 5 pm on March 5 at https://insider.in/tata-ipl-2024-punjab-kings-sign-up-for-early-access-to-home-games/event.

The early tickets can be purchased from March 8 onwards. Ticket sales for general public will go live on PayTM Insider from March 9. Punjab Kings will take on Delhi Capitals in their first home match at the PCA stadium in Mullanpur on March 23.

First-ever match at Mullanpur stadium

This will be the first-ever IPL match at the Mullanpur stadium, which has been christened Maharaja Yadavindra Singh Cricket Stadium. Even since construction began in 2008, the PCA has been preparing to host all formats of the game — ODIs, Tests and ODIs — at the stadium. After missing multiple deadlines, the PCA finally managed to complete the construction recently.

While earlier the March 23 game was allotted to the PCA stadium in Mohali, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) shifted it the Mullanpur stadium on the association’s request. Punjab Kings are already holding a preparatory camp for the team at the Mullanpur stadium.