Chandigarh resident arrested with illicit liquor
Police arrested a man recovering illicit liquor from his possession. The accused, Vishnu Kumar of Phase 1, Ram Darbar. He was caught with two boxes (24 bottles) of country-made liquor near BSNL turn, Phase 2, Industrial Area. A case under Excise Act was registered at the Sector 31 police station.
17-yr-old apprehended with drugs
Juvenile nabbed for snatching
Chandigarh’s Van Mahotsav gets rolling with doorstep delivery of free saplings
The administrator also planted a rudraksha sapling in the eponymous block of the Amrut Van, thereby inaugurating the month-long tree planting festival, Mega Afforestation & Greening Initiative in Chandigarh (MAGIC) mela, conceptualised for the plantation of 75,000 saplings. He appreciated the concept of Amrut Van, dubbing it “unique”. The Greening Chandigarh Action Plan 2022-23 and a booklet on Amrut Van was also released by the administrator.
Justice Darshan Singh (retd) to head Haryana backward classes commission
The state government on Wednesday constituted the Haryana backward classes commission afresh. The Commission will be headed by former judge of Punjab and Haryana high court, Justice Darshan Singh (retd). SK Gakhar, former vice-chancellor of Indira Gandhi University, Rewari, and director general, welfare of scheduled castes and backward classes department of Haryana, Shyam Lal Jangra, are nominated as members.
Beggar dies in Ambala building collapse
A middle-aged man died after the roof of a two-storey building collapsed in Ambala City's Parshuram Colony on Wednesday. The deceased, a native of Madhya Pradesh, Hari Ram, lived as a tenant in the building with his wife and was reportedly a beggar. Hari Ram was taken to the district civil hospital, but was declared dead. An autopsy will be conducted on Thursday.
Unidentified men enter Chandigarh school, brandish knife at teacher
In an alarming incident, two unidentified outsiders on Wednesday entered the Government Model Senior Secondary School (GMSSS), RC1 Maloya, and threatened a school teacher with a knife. The incident happened at around 1.55 pm when the duo entered the campus and ran into a few school teachers who asked them to leave the premises. The two accused had then brandished a knife at a teacher as well, before leaving the premises without harming anyone.
Firing at Panchkula cafe: Manager arrested for violating deadline
Over a week after a Ludhiana resident shot at a man outside Coco Cafe and Lounge in Sector 11 around 4 am on July 3, police have arrested the cafe's manager for running the establishment beyond the permissible deadline of 2 am. The manager, identified as Vijay Sharma, is a resident of Harmilap Nagar, Baltana, Zirakpur.
