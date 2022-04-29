Chandigarh resident held for threatening man with weapons, torching bike

Police have arrested a resident of Phase 2, Ram Darbar, for threatening a man belonging to the same locality with a knife and pistol and burning his motorcycle.

The accused has been identified as Vinod, 36. The complainant, Pardeep Kumar, said that he is involved in a property dispute with another resident of Ram Darbar who knows Vinod.

Kumar said that while he was out on his bike on April 23, Vinod waylaid him and threated him with a knife and pistol. He said he was able to push Vinod and flee, leaving his motorcycle on the spot. He alleged that he then set fire to the motorcycle.

Police arrested Vinod on Wednesday under Sections 341 (wrongful restraint) and 435 (mischief by fire or explosive substance with intent to cause damage) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Arms Act at the Sector 31 police station.

Police are working on recovering the pistol and knife that the accused had used and said he has been involved in previous cases of rioting and assault as well. He was produced in court on Thursday and sent to one day in police remand.