Chandigarh resident nabbed with 1 kg charas

The anti-narcotics cell arrested a 48-year-old Chandigarh resident with 1.106 kg of charas. He was identified as Iftekar Ahmed and was produced in court on Saturday and remanded to police custody for six days. The accused, identified as Iftekar Ahmed, was produced in a Chandigarh court on Saturday and remanded to police custody for six days. (iStock)

Police informed that on June 6, they received a tip-off that a Chandigarh resident was involved in selling charas in the tricity area and would be coming to Suraj Cinema, Sector 1, to sell charas to a customer. Based on this information, the team apprehended the accused and recovered 1.106 kg of charas. The accused could not produce any licence or permit for the substance.

Police investigation revealed that the accused purchased charas from Kullu (HP) and sold it in the Panchkula area. A case has been registered against him under relevant sections of the NDPS Act at Sector-7 police station.