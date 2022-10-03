Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Chandigarh rises in Swachh rankings: Purohit congratulates citizens, mayor and MC chief

Chandigarh rises in Swachh rankings: Purohit congratulates citizens, mayor and MC chief

chandigarh news
Published on Oct 03, 2022 04:45 AM IST

UT administrator Banwarilal Purohit congratulated the mayor, municipal commissioner, councillors, MC officials and residents of Chandigarh for securing the 12th position in the 2022 Swachh Survekshan survey

Purohit congratulated the citizens of Chandigarh, the city’s mayor and MC chief for the steady rise in Swachh rankings. (HT File)
Purohit congratulated the citizens of Chandigarh, the city’s mayor and MC chief for the steady rise in Swachh rankings. (HT File)
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

UT administrator Banwarilal Purohit congratulated the mayor, municipal commissioner, councillors, MC officials and residents of Chandigarh for securing the 12th position in the 2022 Swachh Survekshan survey.

Conducted by the ministry of housing and urban affairs, the survey covered 4,354 cities of the country.

After returning from New Delhi with the award, the municipal corporation (MC) team of mayor Sarbjit Kaur, commissioner Anindita Mitra, senior deputy mayor Dalip Sharma and deputy mayor Anup Gupta called on the administrator on Sunday evening.

At the meeting, Purohit said achieving 12th place in the best performing cities in cleanliness and also being adjudged the “Fastest Moving State/Capital City” was not only a huge achievement for Chandigarh, but also a matter of immense pride.

He praised Chandigarh for improving its waste collection and disposal mechanism and hailed citizens, elected representatives and officials for the stellar performance.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, October 03, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out