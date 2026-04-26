Chandigarh road rage: Man slaps woman Rapido driver, placed in lock-up

Police have taken preventive action against a 32-year-old resident of Sector 28, Chandigarh, for allegedly slapping a woman driver of Rapido – ride-hailing service –, in a road rage incident near Matka Chowk on Friday afternoon. The victim, a Rapido driver who also shares work-related content on Instagram, alleged that the man exited his white Swift car, began shouting at her, and slapped her during the altercation (HT File)

The accused was detained from his residence and booked under preventive provisions of the Bharatiya Nagrik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS). He has been placed in police lockup and will be produced before a local magistrate on Sunday, officials said.

The victim, a Rapido driver who also shares work-related content on Instagram, alleged that the man exited his white Swift car, began shouting at her, and slapped her during the altercation. Bystanders intervened and pulled the man aside while the woman recorded herself in distress.

A video of the incident had garnered 4.5 million views by Saturday night. The woman also claimed that police responded late and did not immediately register an FIR.

Police officials said the area falls under Sector 3 police station jurisdiction. As the incident occurred late in the day, the complainant was called to the station on Saturday to formally record her statement, following which action was initiated.

The accused, however, alleged that the woman Rapido driver had first rammed her bike into his car and then argued with him, leading to the confrontation.

The incident comes close on the heels of another incident, where a man drove his SUV into Leisure Valley in Sector 10 earlier this week and was later penalised for drunken driving and ordered to perform community service.