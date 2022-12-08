Chandigarh: Rohit Seth re-elected as CAT Bar Association president

Rohit Seth was re-elected as the president of the Central Administrative Tribunal (CAT) Bar Association at a meeting of the general house of the body held on Wednesday. This is his ninth one-year term as president. KK Thakur has been elected as the vice president of the body, Jagdish Ram Syal as secretary and Sukhwinder Singh as treasurer.

A team of Chandigarh Police arrested a man with 75 quarters of countrymade liquor on Tuesday. The accused has been identified as Kuldeep, 28, of Dadumajra Colony. He was booked under Excise Act at Maloya police station and later granted bail. HTC

Chandigarh Police on Tuesday arrested a 19-year-old for riding a motorcycle with a fake registration number plate. The accused, identified as Manjeet Pal of Sector 38, was caught from Maloya . A case under Sections 473 and 411 of Indian Penal Code (IPC) was registered against him at Maloya police station. HTC

A resident of Sector 45 was arrested with 30 vials of two banned injections on Tuesday. Police recovered 15 (10 ml) Pheniramine injections and 15 (2 ml) Brofaromine injections from the accused identified as Virenderjit Singh alias Babbu, 30. He was caught during checking near C/D turn in Sector 45. A case under NDPS Act was registered at Sector 34 police station.HTC

A burglar broke into a grocery shop on the ground floor of a house in Vikas Nagar, Mauli Jagran, and decamped with ₹20,000 cash. The complainant, Vijay Kumar, told the police that his wife runs the grocery shop and around 5 am when she went to open the shop, the lock was broken and ₹20,000 cash along with a copy of LIC policy was stolen. The complainant has also got hold of a CCTV footage in which the accused can be purportedly seen breaking the lock at 3:27 am and entering the shop. He left at 3:36 am. A case under Sections 380 and 457 of Indian Penal Code (IPC) was registered at Mauli Jagran police station.HTC

A discussion on the topic “Jal Samvad-Jal Journalism” was organised at the seminar hall of Gymkhana Club in Sector 6 on Wednesday. Renowned environmentalist and Magsaysay awardee Rajendra Singh, popularly known as “Waterman of India”, expressed his views on water conservation. He said people need water literacy and this can be possible only with the collective participation of the government and adminis-tration through small gatherings at school, university and village level. Haryana Water Resources Authority’s chairperson Keshni Anand Arora was the chief guest, while Haryana Shahari Vikas Pradhikaran chief administrator Ajit Balaji Joshi presided over the event.HTC

The 279th monthly baithak programme organised by Pracheen Kala Kendra came to life with a scintillating Sitar recital by Delhi-based Dhruv Bedi on Wednesday. The event was a tribute to eminent musician Jatinder Kumar on his 75th birth anniversary. Kendra secretary Sajal Koser, Shobha Koser and former V-C of Panjab University Arun Kumar Grover graced the event. HTC

As many as 150 artists from Haryana took part in the mega competition, held at Kalagram, Mani Majra, on Wednesday. The North Zone Cultural Centre (NZCC), Patiala conducted the state-level competition for participants from Haryana under Vande Bharatam initiative being organized by the ministry of culture on behalf of ministry of defence, for participation in the Republic Day celebrations-2023.HTC

Panjab University, Chandigarh observed Armed Forces Flag Day on Wednesday. Along with Panjab Universityvice-chancellor Raj Kumar, many departments/centres, library, student centre of PU contributed for armed forces. The collection will be handed over to the Zila Sainik Welfare Board, Sector 21, which will further be utilized for the welfare schemes of war widows and families of armed forces soldiers.HTC

A three-day defence financial management course (DFMC – II) is being conducted by the principal controller of defence accounts (Western Command), Chandigarh and headquarters western command (HQ WC), Chandimandir. The online course will be conducted from December 6 to 8. The course will sensitise the participants about financial aspects related to procurement and provisioning in the Arm