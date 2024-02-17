Chandigarh Rose Festival: Chopper plans hit turbulence; light, sound show dims out

For the fourth consecutive year, the chopper ride, a crowd favourite of yesteryear, will be a no show at the city’s iconic annual Rose Festival. On why the popular ride was not included, Chandigarh municipal commissioner Anindita Mitra said, “The Parade Ground in Sector 17 had already been booked for different events, so we could not find a site for landing the chopper.” (HT File Photo)

Over the years, several city residents have hailed the chopper ride as the showstopper of the festival, but it has not made an appearance since 2020. Earlier, it would cost a person ₹2,000 to ₹4,000 to enjoy an aerial view of the city.

The light and sound show, which had been introduced with much aplomb last year, has also not been included. It had cost the MC ₹1 crore. “Though there will be no light and sound show but there are other interesting events in the line up,”Mitra said.

A municipal corporation officer, on condition of anonymity, said, “Last year, the whopping budget earmarked for the light and sound show had raised many an eyebrow, which is why it was not included this time.”

The three-day 52nd Rose Festival will kick off at the Zakir Hussain Rose Garden in Sector 16 on February 23.

This year, the municipal corporation has approved a budget of ₹98.76 lakh, which is almost half of last year’s budget of ₹2.19 crore. However, in keeping with tradition the festival will feature a variety of rose blooms, competitions and musical events.

As many as 829 varieties of roses will be displayed amid decorative landscaping and exotic exhibits. Besides, the MC will hold 17 competitions for the city residents, which will include a brass and pipe bands, photography, and folk dance.

Like previous years, the titles of ‘Rose Prince Princess’, ‘Mr Rose & Miss Rose’ and ‘Rose King & Rose Queen’ will be announced.

An ‘Old Classic Musical Night’ is also being organised where Punjabi singer Kanwar Grewal will serenade the audience. A contest between bands is also on the cards.

UT tourism director Rohit Gupta said, “On February 23, the audience will be serenaded by an international band, followed by a performance by Punjabi singer Kulwinder Billa on the next day. Concluding on February 25, the event will feature a star-studded night with popular singer Ankit Tiwari captivating the audience. Additional attractions include an Art Festival, a screening of a film on urban ecology, and amusement parks.”