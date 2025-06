Chandigarh : Sangram, Arjun in pre-quarterfinals of tennis tourney

Sangram Bhadury (Madhya Pradesh) and Arjun Sharma (Uttar Pradesh) advanced into the boys’ U-16 singles’ pre-quarterfinals during the ongoing AITA Championship Series Tennis Tournament held at the Chandigarh Lawn Tennis Association Stadium, Sector 10. A player in action during the AITA Championship Series Tennis Tournament held at the Chandigarh Lawn Tennis Association Stadium. (HT photo)

Third seed Sangram outplayed Aarav Bishnoi by 6-1,6-0. In another match, fifth seed Arjun Sharma drubbed Tanmay Singla 6-4,6-4. Qualifier Yatharth Wadhera and second seed Ayaan Chandel also advanced into the pre-quarterfinals. In the boys’ under-12 singles first round, second seed Nikunj Arora (Chandigarh) blanked Akshit Kumar Yadav (Haryana) 6-0,6-0. Manav Partap Gill, Riaan Manocha, Kabir Singh and Jahaan Choudhary also entered the pre-quarterfinals.

Harshita Vig and Jiana Chawala moved into the girls’ U-16 pre-quarterfinals. Jiana defeated Navya Singla 6-2,6-1 and Harshita Vig won against Inayat Sharma 6-4,7-6(2). Eighth seed Divnoor Kaur advanced into pre-quarter finals in girls’ under-12 singles. Divnoor Kaur outplayed Ayaana Singh 6-4,6-4.

Meera Dharia, Anaira Aggarwal, Shanaya Banwait and Gurminaal Kaur also moved into pre-quarter finals in girls’ under-12 singles.