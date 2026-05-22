Chandigarh: Sanitation workers call off strike, demands to be considered in a month, says Cheema

Cabinet minister Harpal Singh Cheema on Thursday announced that sanitation workers across various urban local bodies in Punjab have decided to withdraw their ongoing strike after talks with the state government.

The government and union representatives have mutually agreed to form a committee that would examine all pending demands. (HT File)

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Addressing the media after a meeting with representatives of sanitation workers’ unions, Cheema stated that a five-member delegation from the workers’ 35-member committee held detailed discussions with cabinet minister Harjot Singh Bains, senior government officials and him regarding the workers’ demands. “Several demands were resolved during the discussions, while some issues linked to legal and election code-related matters require further procedural consideration. The government and union representatives have mutually agreed to form a committee that would examine all pending demands and work towards a permanent and practical solution,” he claimed.

The minister said the government also fixed a one-month timeline to sympathetically consider and resolve the remaining issues. He said that after detailed discussions over the last two to three days, all unions agreed to give the government time to address their concerns in a serious and structured manner. Sanitation workers were on strike for the past two weeks seeking regularisation of services of all outsourced and contractual staff, restoration of old pension scheme and a hike in monthly wages of contractual workers. The strike had led to garbage heaps in cities across the state.

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