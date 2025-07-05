Chandigarh: Secretary highlights need for water-resilient road infra at Sector-26 Mandi

A meeting was convened on Friday to review and address the deteriorating condition of roads and the malfunctioning drainage system at Sector-26 Mandi. The meeting was held under the chairmanship of Hari Kalikkat, secretary, State Agricultural Marketing Board, Chandigarh. The inefficient drainage system, especially during the monsoon season, emerged as a key concern during the meeting. (HT photo for representation)

The secretary emphasised the urgency of initiating remedial measures and requested the chief engineer to personally monitor the progress to ensure timely and effective resolution.

Highlighting the need for durable, water-resilient road infrastructure, the secretary noted that the nature of agricultural produce—particularly underground vegetables—results in frequent accumulation of silt and slush, making regular pressure washing essential to maintain hygiene standards. He stressed that the current road surfaces are not conducive to such maintenance.

The inefficient drainage system, especially during the monsoon season, emerged as a key concern. The chief engineer pointed out that drainage lines and road gullies are often blocked by garbage and slush and are further damaged by the movement of heavy trucks, which the existing infrastructure is not equipped to handle.

To reduce the strain on drainage points, a proposal was made to install iron hooks, tyre busters, or other deterrents around road gullies to prevent parking and minimise damage. The chief engineer agreed to implement this measure.

He further emphasised the importance of developing a customised, non-conventional infrastructure model tailored to the operational needs of the Mandi. To identify best practices and explore innovative engineering solutions, it was decided that joint teams from the engineering department and the Marketing Board will undertake study visits to major Mandis, including Azadpur Mandi (Delhi) and Indore Mandi.

The meeting was attended by CB Ojha, chief engineer, UT Chandigarh, the joint secretary of the State Agricultural Marketing Board, and senior officials from the engineering department and the Marketing Board.