Chandigarh sets 25km/h speed limit outside educational institutes, hospitals
As per the notification issued by transport secretary Nitin Kumar Yadav on Monday, the UT engineering department will install signages, specifying the speed limit, at the entry and exit points of these institutions as per Indian Road Congress (IRC) standards and in consultation with the Chandigarh traffic police.
The UT administrator had fixed a maximum speed limit of 25km/h for all vehicles around schools, higher educational institutions and hospitals in Chandigarh.
Senior superintendent of police (SSP, traffic) Manisha Choudhary said, “We had recommended the speed limit of 25kms around schools and hospitals as per the Motor Vehicle Act in the last Road Safety Council meeting held on July 27 which was approved by the council. Accordingly, we had sent the proposal to transport department, which has approved it and issued the necessary notification to this effect. Also, we have shared the cautionary signages to be installed around schools as per IRC standards.”
The SSP added that challaning won’t be done until the installation of signages is complete.
The move comes after the administration had simplified the speed limits on city roads to make it easier for people to follow in April 2021.
Experts hail move
Punjab traffic advisor and member of the state-level road safety council, Navdeep Asija said, “It is a much needed step. The IRC has guidelines for safety around schools, which includes things like footpaths and dropping zone for buses. All of it needs to be implemented for the safety of the students.” He added that an estimated 10% of fatalities involve kids who are crossing the road so extra care is needed for them.
Member of UT district road safety committee Harman Sidhu also hailed the move but said it took too long to implement it. “While discussions to regularise speed limits started in 2020 itself, the speed limit for schools should have been notified at that time itself.” He added that the ‘school ahead’ warning signages are also missing in front of many schools.
Referring to the Carmel tree collapse tragedy, he said that the authorities must not wait for a disaster to happen for taking corrective steps. “Punjab had notified this speed limit a while back. Keeping the speed limit as 40km/h especially outside schools was risky for the kids,” he said.
While some people were complaining about the speed limit being too less, Asija added, “Most schools and colleges have been made on V3 roads (roads inside the sector) where speed limit is already 40 km/h. If people are driving fast here, then action must be taken against them.”
Chandigarh hops on the EV lane with seed money to subsidise buyers
The UT's electric vehicle policy is all set to be rolled out by month-end with the finance department creating a corpus of Rs 5 crore, to be used to fund subsidies for buyers. “The finance department has allocated a token amount of Rs 5 crore in UT budgetary allocation. Though the amount is less than the estimated requirement, it paves way for creation of the EV Fund,” said an UT official.
Will be disaster to establish waste mgmt plant on forest land at Panchkula’s Jhuriwala village: Central panel
A central committee has deemed that it will be a “disaster” to set up an integrated municipal solid waste management facility (IMSWM) at Jhuriwala village by clearing a natural forest and declared that the site proposed by the Panchkula MC is unfit for the project. A latest order of the Supreme Court declaring a 1-km radius of all protected areas as eco-sensitive zones makes this area unfit for the facility, the panel observed.
Preparations in full swing for PM Modi’s Mohali visit tomorrow
Preparations are in full swing for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Mohali on August 24. The PM will be inaugurating Homi Bhabha Cancer Hospital and Research Centre, at Medicity in New Chandigarh (Mullanpur). For the last one week, officials of both civil and police administration have been camping at the site. On Monday, Punjab Police cordoned off the area and started sealing activities. Closed-circuit television cameras are also checked to ensure these are functional.
Entrepreneurship essential in developing, strengthening nation’s economy: Bandaru Dattatreya
Haryana governor Bandaru Dattatreya said entrepreneurship plays an important role in developing and strengthening the economy of any nation and innovations are needed to promote entrepreneurship again in the country. In his address as the chief guest in the Entrepreneurship Encouragement Programme organised by the Youth Red Cross at Kurukshetra University on Monday, he said that the new National Education Policy-2020 has given a special focus on skill, vocational education and is employment oriented.
Chandigarh | Domestic help gets 30-year jail for sexual assault on employers’ son
A 25-year-old man, employed by a doctor couple as a domestic help, has been sentenced to 30 years' rigorous imprisonment for sexually assaulting their eight-year-old son. The district court in Chandigarh has also imposed a fine of Rs 1 lakh on the convict Ranjeet Kumar, a resident of Sherpur village in Hardoi district of Uttar Pradesh. On August 4, 2020 the child's mother came home early.
