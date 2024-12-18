Chandigarh: Share-wise property sale issue sub-judice in HC, says MHA

Matter related to share-wise sale of property is sub-judice as a civil writ petition is pending before the Punjab and Haryana high court. The information was shared by the ministry of home affairs (MHA) in a reply to a question by Chandigarh MP Manish Tewari. The information was shared by the ministry of home affairs (MHA) in a reply to a question by Chandigarh MP Manish Tewari. (HT FIle photo)

The response came in the ongoing Parliament session on Tuesday after Tewari sought details about why share-wise sale of property is banned in Chandigarh.

On receiving the response from MHA, MP Tewari said rather than giving a straight answer, the government, unfortunately, chose to hide behind the doctrine of sub-judice.

Tewari had put up a detailed question in Lok Sabha stating that if the Supreme Court judgement does not explicitly bar such sale of property, why has the Chandigarh administration banned it. He also asked whether it is correct that the judgment does not explicitly ban such sale in UT.

The MP asked the government whether it was aware that many UT residents with property shares cannot sell, except to co-owners, devaluing their assets and causing financial hardship in case of urgent needs.

Tewari also asked the government to provide the reasons as to why the UT administration has not rescinded the notification dated February 9, 2023, or sought Supreme Court clarification on whether the January 10, 2023, judgment prohibits share-wise property sales.