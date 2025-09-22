Chandigarh: Shoe store charges 5 for paper bag, fined 2k

Charging ₹5 from a lawyer at the Chandigarh District Court proved expensive for a Bata Shoe Store in Sector 19 as they have been directed by the District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission 1 to pay ₹2,000 compensation to the lawyer and refund the ₹5 that he was charged. The court observed that the opposite party’s act amounts to unfair trade practices and have directed the store to pay ₹ 1,500 compensation for causing mental agony and harassment and ₹ 500 compensation as cost of litigation. (HT Photo for representation)

Naresh Sharma had gone to the Bata Store in Sector 19 on January 16. Upon checking his bill he found that he was charged ₹5.08 for a paper carry bag. The complainant told the cashier that it is illegal to charge for a paper bag. The cashier of the opposite party said that this is the company policy and they will have to charge for the same. Sharma alleged that this amounts to deficiency in service and unfair trade practice on the part of the opposite party and presented the consumer complaint.

The opposite party was properly served but didn’t turn up for the court hearing and the matter proceeded ex-parte.

Citing a judgment from the National Commission, the bench of Pawanjit Singh and SK Sardana observed, “It is clear that the seller is obliged to deliver the goods in complete state of delivery and the delivery of goods means physically handing over the goods from the seller to the buyer in a complete deliverable state and also that the packing of goods is also a state in putting the goods in deliverable state and the expenses incurred in order to putting the goods into deliverable state shall be suffered by the seller.”

They observed that the opposite party’s act amounts to unfair trade practices and have directed the store to pay ₹1,500 compensation for causing mental agony and harassment and ₹500 compensation as cost of litigation. They have also directed the store to refund the ₹5 charged for the paper carry bag.