Chandigarh should lead in achieving carbon neutrality: Piyush Goyal

Piyush Goyal, Union minister for industries and commerce, on Thursday said that Chandigarh should set an example and lead in carbon neutrality.

He was addressing a intellectuals’ meeting at Law Bhawan in Chandigarh, in which the representatives of over 30 organisations took part. The minister said that Chandigarh has kept evolving with time and maintained its identity. He said, “The world is facing a challenge of climate change. Chandigarh should come forward and set an example by becoming a carbon neutral city, which can be a loud message not only to the country but to the world as well.”

Carbon neutrality means having a balance between emitting carbon and absorbing carbon from the atmosphere in carbon sinks.

He said that Chandigarh will become a role model for the entire country and urged the intellectuals’ section of the city to play a constructive and creative role in leading the country. “Every time I came to Chandigarh, I went back much wiser to the ground realities and needs of people and different professional sections of the society, ‘’ he said, while referring to his previous visits to the city, adding that the city has a high level of professional integrity and competency.