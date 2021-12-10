Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Chandigarh: Shunted Sector-39 SHO posted in PCR wing
Inspector Ashok Kumar was transferred from Sector-39 police station after a cycle thief escaped from the police station lock-up in the wee hours of Tuesday.
The Chandigarh police also transferred five other police personnel to police control room (PCR) on Thursday. (HT File)
Published on Dec 10, 2021 02:23 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

A day after being shunted from the post of Sector-39 station house officer, inspector Ashok Kumar was posted with the police control room (PCR) on Thursday. Inspector Ashok Kumar was transferred after a cycle thief escaped from the police station lock-up in the wee hours of Tuesday.

The accused, identified as Divesh Gupta, 27, of Balongi in Mohali, slipped out after bending the rusty bars of the lock-up. Police have so far failed to trace him.

5 cops transferred to PCR

The Chandigarh police also transferred five other police personnel to police control room (PCR) on Thursday. Assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Satyawan from traffic wing, ASI Balkar Singh from operations cell, ASI Kanwar Pal from crime branch, head constable Anil Kumar from crime branch and head constable Pawan Kumar from police lines have been posted with the police control room.

