Chandigarh sizzles at 42.2°C on hottest April day in 12 years
With the maximum temperature rising to 42.2°C on Thursday, the city witnessed its hottest April day since 2010, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD). On Wednesday, the city’s mercury level had touched 41°C.
Met officials say that the temperature is expected to soar further on Friday and a heatwave alert has been sounded for the next five days. As per the India Meteorological Department, a heatwave is declared in this region when the maximum temperature goes past 40°C and 4.5°C to 6.4°C above normal. On Thursday too, a heatwave was announced as the maximum temperature was 5.4°C above normal. Before this, heatwave was declared in the city on April 19.
Caution, yellow wave alert
A yellow alert has also been issued for the next five days, which signifies that vulnerable groups such as infants, seniors and people with chronic diseases may face moderate health concerns due to the weather conditions. Therefore, such groups are advised to avoid heat exposure, wear light-coloured and loose cotton clothes and cover head with a cloth, hat or umbrella while going out.
42.9°C recorded at airport observatory
Thursday was also the hottest April day since the IMD Centre in Sector 39 was set up. In 2010, the maximum temperature had gone up to 43.2°C on April 18 and 19, which has been the all-time high for the city in the month of April. This was recorded at the Chandigarh airport observatory. On Thursday, the maximum temperature at the airport observatory was 42.9°C.
IMD Chandigarh director Manmohan Singh said, “Temperatures have stayed on the higher side since March due to the extended dry spell. There was no rain in March and only two spells of isolated rain, less than 0.1 mm, in April. Due to this temperature keeps rising.”
Western Disturbance expected, but no rain relief
Another Western Disturbance is likely to hit the region from Monday, bringing the possibility of light rain in isolated parts of Punjab but rain relief is unlikely for Chandigarh. The temperature may, however, see a dip by 1-2°C during this time. Minimum temperature of the city also went up from 21.6°C on Wednesday to 24.1°C on Thursday, 3.3°C above normal. In the next three days, the maximum temperature will remain between 42°C and 43°C while minimum temperature will remain around 25°C.
-
Punjab speaker orders probe into assembly staff recruitment during Cong rule
Chandigarh : Punjab speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan on Thursday ordered a probe into the recruitment of assembly staff during the tenure of the previous Congress government. Legal and legislative affairs minister Harjot Singh Bains, who alleged irregularities in the recruitment of the state assembly staff during the previous government, in his signed two-page letter to the speaker, said that 170 persons were recruited between 2017 and 2022, alleging favouritism in several appointments. Former speaker Rana KP Singh did not respond to calls. He, however, told a television channel that the charges were “totally baseless”.
-
Chandigarh resident held for threatening man with weapons, torching bike
Police have arrested a resident of Phase 2, Ram Darbar, for threatening a man belonging to the same locality with a knife and pistol and burning his motorcycle. The complainant, Pardeep Kumar has been identified as Vinod, 36. The complainant, Pardeep Kumar, said that he is involved in a property dispute with another resident of Ram Darbar who knows Vinod. He said he was able to push Vinod and flee, leaving his motorcycle on the spot.
-
Ensure compliance of norms: Gurugram DC to toll plaza operators
Deputy commissioner Nishant Kumar Yadav, during a meeting of the district road safety committee on Thursday, directed the officials at Ghamroj, Kherki Daula, and Gurgaon-Faridabad Road toll plazas to ensure compliance of prescribed norms or face action, said the officials. The inspection reports of the Kherki Daula toll plaza and the Gurgaon Faridabad Road toll plaza near Gwal Pahari were also discussed in detail and similar issues were highlighted.
-
1984 riots: Ex-Cong leader Sajjan Kumar gets bail in twin murder case
New Delhi A Delhi court has granted bail to former Congress MP Sajjan Kumar in a twin murder case related to the 1984 anti-Sikh riots, saying that his name was first taken with certainty by the complainant after a long gap of seven years from the date of the incident.
-
Haryana government allows more ground coverage on plots, relief for owners
The state government has amended the Haryana Building Code, 2017, allowing more ground coverage which will help in constructing more areas on plots owned by them, said the officials on Thursday. The move came as a major relief to the property owners, said the officials, adding that the government has also allowed single level basement areas for all plots, reiterating that “no violation of the ground coverage norms will be tolerated”.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics