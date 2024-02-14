 Chandigarh Smart City Limited hosts two-day study tour on cycling infra in city - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Cities / Chandigarh / Chandigarh Smart City Limited hosts two-day study tour on cycling infra in city

Chandigarh Smart City Limited hosts two-day study tour on cycling infra in city

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Feb 14, 2024 11:38 AM IST

Chandigarh has strategically implemented over 227 km of cycle tracks over the past 5 years along the V-8 roads, ensuring a segregated non-motorised transport (NMT) lane on each sector-dividing road (V3)

To highlight the city’s non-motorised transport (NMT) and cycling infrastructure, Chandigarh Smart City Limited (CSCL) hosted a two-day study tour for delegation from Bhubaneshwar municipal corporation (BMC) and Deutsche Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit (GIZ).

This eco-friendly project has notably reduced pedestrian-vehicle conflicts and minimised fatalities. (HT/Sanjeev Sharma)
This eco-friendly project has notably reduced pedestrian-vehicle conflicts and minimised fatalities. (HT/Sanjeev Sharma)

The visit aimed at fostering an exchange of knowledge and best practices in sustainable urban mobility.

Discover the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now!

The best practices of CSCL like launching city’s cycling infrastructure in phase manner and PPP mode of implementation were appreciated by the BMC and GIZ team.

Chandigarh has strategically implemented over 227 km of cycle tracks over the past 5 years along the V-8 roads, ensuring a segregated non-motorised transport (NMT) lane on each sector-dividing road (V3). This eco-friendly project has notably reduced pedestrian-vehicle conflicts and minimised fatalities. The project executed through a public-private partnership (PPP), showcases the power of collaboration.

GIZ, known for providing technical assistance, is actively supporting government agencies. The study tour was planned to enable BMC to gain insights from Chandigarh’s successful urban mobility implementations under the Smart Cities Mission.

Site visits were planned to key locations in city, such as Urban Park, Sector-17 Underpass, public bike-sharing sites, Integrated Command & Control Centre (ICCC), to provide deeper understanding and insights into these projects.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, February 14, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On