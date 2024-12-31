Chandigarh: Soon 24x7 diagnostic services at PGIMER

In a bid to enhance patient care services, the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) will soon start round-the-clock diagnostic services, the institute said on Monday. At present, the diagnostic services are run at fixed hours in the morning and medical tests are extended for round-the-clock services only in Emergency and Trauma centres. (HT file)

While sharing the key approvals received from the Standing Finance Committee (SFC) during its November meeting, the institute said several approvals have been received for bolstering security and enhancing healthcare services. “As we usher in a new year, these approvals mark a pivotal step forward in enhancing our security and service capabilities. We remain dedicated not only to safeguarding our Institute but also to providing exceptional healthcare services to our community, reaffirming our status as a premier medical institution,” said PGIMER director Dr Vivek Lal.

“The committee has, in principle, approved the proposal for round-the-clock diagnostic services. This continuous availability will alleviate the burden on patients, enabling them to receive care at their convenience rather than being restricted to standard operational hours. This flexibility aims to enhance patient satisfaction and allow healthcare providers to deliver more efficient and responsive care,” he added.

At present, the diagnostic services are run at fixed hours in the morning and medical tests are extended for round-the-clock services only in Emergency and Trauma centres. But after the start of the facility, patients will be able to undertake any medical tests (including X-ray, MRI and others), throughout the day.

“The committee also approved hiring of an additional 300 security personnel, specifically ex-servicemen, intended to complement the existing workforce. This move is crucial for the upcoming commissioning of the Neuro Science Centre and the Mother and Child Centre, set to open in March 2025,” Dr Lal mentioned.

Museum to come up at PGI

The SFC acknowledged and appreciated the hospital’s effort to document its rich history with the creation of a museum in the institute. This initiative will serve as a valuable resource for both education and reflection, showcasing the legacy and achievements of the Institute.

Additionally, the committee expressed its appreciation for Project Sarathi, a transformative initiative that fosters a culture of volunteerism and compassion within healthcare. Already rolled out in 700 hospitals across the nation, Project Sarathi is growing into a movement that aims to improve patient care through community involvement.