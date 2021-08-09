Chandigarh: Speeding SUV runs over drunk man in Sector 26

A Chandimandir man, aged around 25, was killed after being hit by a speeding SUV in Sector 26 late on Saturday night.

The victim has been identified as Pradeep, who was a dog trainer. He was drunk at the time of the incident, said police. The Toyota Fortuner that hit him sped away after the incident.

According to police, Pradeep was visiting a nightclub in Sector 26 along with his two friends on Saturday night. After getting drunk, they allegedly had an altercation with the club management and some guests and were evicted from the premises around 10:30 pm.

Eyewitnesses said the trio even threw stones at the establishment and were chased away. Later, as Pradeep stepped on to the slip road near the roundabout between Sector 26 and the grain market, he was hit by a Fortuner. He was taken to Government Medical College and Hospital, Sector 32, where he was declared brought dead.

Police have registered a case under Sections 279 (rash driving) and 304A (causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) against the unidentified driver and are going through the area’s CCTV footage to identify the vehicle.

Meanwhile, as police came to know that the nightclub — ASOD — was operating beyond the premissible time of 10:30 pm, a case was registered against its management under Section 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) of the IPC.

Pregnant woman among 8 hurt in Mohali pileup

Eight persons, including a pregnant woman, were injured in a pileup involving four cars on the Landran road in Mohali on Sunday.

According to police, a Maruti 800 car coming from the Ludhiana side in an attempt to overtake an Hyundai Accent had a head-on collision with a Maruti Alto coming from the opposite direction.The first car then hit the Accent, which drifted off the road into a trench. Meanwhile, another Maruti Swift car following the Alto also rammed into it.

All the cars had two occupants each, including two women, one of whom is pregnant. Police said one of the women sustained fractures in her legs and another man suffered chest injuries. They have been admitted to the civil hospital. The others were discharged after first aid.

In another accident, around 10 passengers sustained minor injuries as a Chandigarh Transport Undertaking bus rammed into a parked truck on the main highway in Mullanpur. The CTU bus after hitting the truck went off road and got stuck in the mud on the divider.