Chandigarh SSP issues orders to transfer 28 cops to district crime cell

After the announcement to form a new district crime cell in the city on Wednesday, the UT senior superintendent of police (SSP) issued orders to transfer 28 cops in total to the newly formed cell. Out of this, four cops, including an assistant sub-inspector (ASI) and three constables, were assigned to be the reader staff of the DSP district crime cell and 24 cops, including one sub-inspector (SI), six ASIs, eight head constables, seven constables and two senior constables, have been deployed as staff for the district crime cell.

The cell was formed after a one-member police reform commission, headed by former IPS officer KB Singh, in a report submitted on August 29, had recommended separation of investigation and law-and-order wings of the Chandigarh Police for better efficiency. The report stated that when the same personnel were assigned investigation and law-and-order duties, it had a cascading effect on the probe and leads to delays. The Chandigarh Police already have two investigation wings — the crime branch in Sector 11 and the operation cell in Sector 26.