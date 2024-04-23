 Chandigarh STA challans 176 school buses, autos, impounds 16 vehicles in 15 days - Hindustan Times
Chandigarh STA challans 176 school buses, autos, impounds 16 vehicles in 15 days

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Apr 23, 2024 08:36 AM IST

At least 59 school buses were issued challans, with one bus impounded for severe violations and 85 autos were challaned, meanwhile 14 autos were impounded

The state transport authority (STA) issued 176 challans and impounded 16 vehicles between April 8 to April 22 for not complying with Safe Transportation Policy for Students (STRAPS) policy of the UT transport department.

As many as 32 taxis and cabs faced challans,while one was impounded. (HT File photo for representation)
At least 59 school buses were issued challans, with one bus impounded for severe violations and 85 autos were challaned, meanwhile 14 autos were impounded. As many as 32 taxis and cabs faced challans,while one was impounded.

