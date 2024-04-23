Chandigarh STA challans 176 school buses, autos, impounds 16 vehicles in 15 days
Apr 23, 2024 08:36 AM IST
At least 59 school buses were issued challans, with one bus impounded for severe violations and 85 autos were challaned, meanwhile 14 autos were impounded
The state transport authority (STA) issued 176 challans and impounded 16 vehicles between April 8 to April 22 for not complying with Safe Transportation Policy for Students (STRAPS) policy of the UT transport department.
At least 59 school buses were issued challans, with one bus impounded for severe violations and 85 autos were challaned, meanwhile 14 autos were impounded. As many as 32 taxis and cabs faced challans,while one was impounded.
HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!
Share this article