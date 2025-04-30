Chandigarh startup policy finally powers up after 7-year wait

After seven years of being stuck in the pipeline, the much-anticipated Chandigarh Startup Policy 2025 was finally launched by the UT administration on Tuesday, promising a bunch of incentives—from idea to seed stage grants and further financial support to give wings to local entrepreneurial initiatives. UT administrator Gulab Chand Kataria launching the Chandigarh Startup Policy-2025 at Punjab Raj Bhawan in Chandigarh on Tuesday. (HT)

The city-specific policy was launched by Punjab governor and UT administrator Gulab Chand Kataria in the presence of chief secretary Rajeev Verma, mayor Harpreet Kaur Babla, deputy commissioner Nishant Yadav, principal secretary to Punjab governor Vivek Pratap Singh.

The ceremony, held at Punjab Raj Bhawan, also saw members of eminent institutions such as Panjab University, Punjab Engineering College, PGIMER, STPI, ISB, IISER Mohali, IIT Ropar and NABI in attendance.

Among the participants were startup founders, budding entrepreneurs, representatives from industrial associations such as CII, PHDCCI, ASSOCHAM, CAN, TiE, Punjab Angels Network and Innovation Mission Punjab and other Chandigarh-based associations.

Kataria said the policy had been designed as per the vision and consistent efforts of Prime Minister Narendra Modi since 2016. Just like Pune, Bengaluru and Ahmedabad, our City Beautiful Chandigarh can too become a startup hub, he expressed.

“Today’s youth are already talented and tech-driven, and just need support. The startup policy of Chandigarh will engage youth in a positive and innovative direction, generate employment opportunities and also help the region become drug free,” he added.

The policy had been in the works since 2018 (HT)

The policy had first begun taking shape in 2018, two years after the Prime Minister unveiled the Startup India Policy, and urged UTs and states to draft their own policies, tailored to the needs of regional entrepreneurs.

However, due to several flip-flops, the UT missed multiple deadlines for implementing the policy. Last year, the administration was planning to launch the policy by the end of October, around Diwali. However, the UT finance department raised some queries, stalling its launch.

As per the policy guidelines, a startup will cease to be eligible for benefits after completing 10 years or if its turnover exceeds ₹100 crore in any previous financial year. If any complaint of fraud or misrepresentation arises, the matter will be presented before a high-power committee for consideration.