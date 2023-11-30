Chandigarh: Stopped from entering adjacent school’s campus, teen attacks headmaster

A Class 9 student on Wednesday allegedly assaulted the headmaster of Government Model High School, Sector 19, with a rod after being stopped from roaming around the campus during a trial for the girls’ cricket team.

The headmaster was rushed to Government Multi- Specialty Hospital, Sector 16, Chandigarh, where he is being treated for his injuries. (HT PHOTO)

The incident took place around 1 pm when the accused, a student of the adjacent Government Senior Secondary School, Sector 19, entered the model school campus, through a gate that connects the two buildings, during the cricket trials.

On being reprimanded by the headmaster, the teenager attacked him.

As per allegations, the student thrashed the headmaster using an iron rod, inflicting fractures in his fingers.

Notably, multiple students from the senior secondary school allegedly entered the model school campususing the shared gate over the last few days — coinciding with the ongoing cricket trials for girls.

Taking note of the incident, UT director school education Harsuhinderpal Singh Brar, said, “Police have been informed and they are investigating the matter. Strict action will be taken by the department once the investigation is completed. Until then, the student involved will not attend school.”

“We will continue to work with the teachers and parents and assure them of our complete support. We will take all necessary steps to ensure that the schools remains safe for both the teachers and the children,” he added.

The director school education said he had received a report of the incident and spoken to all the stakeholders, adding, “Such acts on school campuses that jeopardise safety, well-being or respectfor others, and that create an environment of fear and insecurity for staff and students should be condemned unequivocally.”

Brar said schools were and should be a safe space for learning and growth, and any behaviour that undermined the principle will be met with appropriate intervention.

Till the filing of the report, police had yet to register a first information report (FIR) into the matter.

Police officials said no formal complaint had been received about the attack, while the victim’s statement had also not been recorded so far.

The Joint Action Committee, a teachers’ association, meanwhile, held a meeting on Wednesday in view of theincident.

The association later announced its decision to suspend teaching work at all government schools from 12 pm to 2 pm on Thursday.

The association requested the UT education department to hold a meeting with higher authorities to discuss safety of teachers at schools.

“We strongly condemn the incident. Teachers, in their role, work for the well-being of students. Teachers are not adversaries of their own students. However, it is imperative to take stringent measures against individuals with criminal intent. We also warn the department to take preventive measures to ensure that such incidents do not occur in the future,” association’s chairperson Savinder Singh said in a statement.

