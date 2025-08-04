Chandigarh: Stopped from fighting with wife, man attacks three outside PGI

What began as a heated argument between a street vendor and his wife near the langar area outside PGIMER, Sector 12, on Saturday morning, quickly spiralled into a brawl with bystanders, leaving three people, including a woman constable, injured. The incident occurred around 11.30 am near the Nehru Gate entrance, triggering chaos in one of the hospital’s busiest zones. (HT File)

According to the complaint by Vikrant Yadav, 34, a resident of Jind district, Haryana, he had come to PGIMER to attend to his admitted father.

Around 11.30 am, Vikrant and his friend Sonu Chaudhary went to the langar area near Nehru Gate to have tea. There, he noticed a street vendor engaged in a loud altercation with his wife.

As a crowd gathered, Vikrant attempted to mediate and asked the couple to avoid fighting in public. But the couple continued to quarrel, prompting Vikrant to again step in and attempt to defuse the situation.

What followed was a sudden and violent attack. Vikrant alleged that the vendor left his wife and began assaulting him.

When Sonu tried to protect him, a friend of the vendor joined in and began hitting Sonu as well, Vikrant alleged. The two assailants allegedly used sticks in the assault.

Moments later, one or two more individuals, reportedly companions of the vendor, arrived and began attacking both him and his friend, he alleged.

As the chaos escalated, Vikrant managed to call the police, after which a PCR vehicle rushed to the scene.

But when lady constable (L/C) Naveen, posted with the PCR, arrived at the spot and attempted to control the situation, the vendor and his associates reportedly began misbehaving with her and assaulted her, inflicting injuries on her right hand.

As the police team brought the situation under control, the street vendor, identified as Kishore, fled the scene. Before fleeing, he allegedly issued death threats to Vikrant, warning him against identifying him or his companions to the authorities.

The injured, Vikrant, Sonu Chaudhary and constable Naveen, were taken to GMSH, Sector 16, for medical examination. A case under Sections 115 (2), 121 (1), 132, 351 (2) and 3 (5) of BNS was registered at the Sector 11 police station.