Chandigarh: Swiss Challenge model for waste on MC House agenda

A Swiss Challenge model for the treatment of horticulture and wet municipal solid waste is among the agenda to be placed during the General House meeting on Thursday. The proposal suggests the use of enzymatic organic compounds, which are known for accelerating the decomposition of organic waste in an environmentally sustainable manner. The General House will take up a proposal for constructing an approach road connecting Tribune Colony to the Sewage Treatment Plant in Raipur Khurd village. (HT File)

As per the supplementary agenda released on Wednesday, the Swiss Challenge model allows private players to submit innovative proposals, which are then opened to bidding.

If implemented, this approach could introduce advanced technology and private sector efficiency into Chandigarh’s waste management framework, it mentioned.

It has been stated that this initiative could help reduce landfill burden, control foul odours and improve overall sanitation standards in the city.

The agenda also states that enzymatic treatment is particularly effective for biodegradable waste such as garden clippings and kitchen refuse, making it well-suited for Chandigarh’s urban waste profile.

Other items on cards

The General House will take up a proposal for constructing an approach road connecting Tribune Colony to the Sewage Treatment Plant in Raipur Khurd village.

With an estimated cost of ₹53.45 lakh, the project aims to improve accessibility for residents and facilitate smoother movement of maintenance and service vehicles to the sewage treatment plant. The inclusion of stormwater drainage is expected to mitigate waterlogging issues that often disrupt daily life, particularly during the monsoon season.

The MC will also deliberate on the approval of rent, terms and conditions, and execution of lease deeds for liquor vends for the financial year 2026–27. This agenda item carries significant implications for the city’s revenue generation and regulatory environment.

For greater administrative uniformity and improved service delivery, the House will consider approving the execution of memorandums of understanding (MoUs) for areas currently outside the existing MoU framework. These areas include Attawa, Badheri, Butrela, Burail, Sector 63, Maloya village, EWS Colony in Maloya, Palsora, Dadumajra village and Kajheri.