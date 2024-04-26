Chandigarh: Tandon promises to bring new era of economic growth

Releasing the party’s national manifesto “Sankalp Patra”, BJP Chandigarh candidate Sanjay Tandon on Thursday promised to usher in a new era of economic growth and development in the city. Chandigarh BJP candidate Sanjay Tandon and local party chief Jatinder Pal Malhotra launching the party manifesto at a hotel in Sector 43 on Thursday. (Keshav Singh/HT)

Tandon said the “Sankalp Patra” will help the BJP win over 400 seats in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Outlining key policy priorities and promises, the manifesto emphasises on development, economic growth, infrastructure expansion and job creation, he said.

“The document underscores commitments to national security and defence modernisation, aiming for a robust and secure India. It also highlights initiatives for agricultural reform, including doubling farmers’ income and enhancing rural infrastructure,” Tandon added.

Additionally, the “Sankalp Patra” pledges to prioritise healthcare improvements, education reforms and promotion of cultural heritage. “Overall, it presents a comprehensive road map for progress and prosperity, aiming to fulfil the aspirations of the Indian populace,” he further said.

Chandigarh BJP president Jatinder Pal Malhotra said, “There has been a phenomenal growth in the highway infrastructure under the Modi government that will be taken to the next level in the next phase of growth with the re-election of the BJP government at the Centre.”

Malhotra said, “A huge fillip will be given to GDP growth due to the economic schemes promulgated in the ‘Sankalp Patra’. Housing for poor people will be prioritised and an additional 3 crore houses for the needy will be constructed that will take the figure from 4 crore to 7 crore.”

Valmiki community extends support to BJP

After interacting with members of the Valmiki community at another gathering in Ram Darbar, Tandon claimed that the community had lent its support to him, expressing gratitude for various welfare schemes launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the past 10 years.

“The members of Valmiki Samaj complimented Prime Minister Modi, who after continuous efforts was successful in developing pilgrimage sites related to Babasaheb as ‘Panchatirth’ and for bestowing Bharat Ratna on Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar. While on the other hand, the Congress party had always worked against Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar and never allowed him to contest an election,” Tandon claimed.

“I am feeling emotional, the way all sections have been encouraging me and promising me crucial support for the elections,” he added.