Chandigarh: Teen held for raping 13-year-old neighbour

Police have apprehended a 14-year-old boy for kidnapping and raping his 13-year-old neighbour on Tuesday. Police officials said the juvenile knew the girl, also a Class 8 student, for long and raped her behind the bushes at a park near their hutments. (iStock)

The juvenile, who stays in a slum area in Chandigarh and is Class 8 student at a government school, was nabbed following a complaint by the minor girl’s mother.

Police officials said the juvenile knew the girl, also a Class 8 student, for long and raped her behind the bushes at a park near their hutments. The girl confided in her mother, following which police were alerted and the boy was apprehended. He was produced in court that sent him to juvenile justice home.

He has been booked under Sections 363 (kidnapping) and 376 (3) (rape of woman under 16 years old) of the Indian Penal Code, and Section 6 (aggravated penetrative sexual assault) of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act.

