Chandigarh: Temperature falls slightly; likely to touch 45°C by weekend

Maximum temperature went down slightly, going down from 44.2°C on Sunday to 42.7°C on Monday. However, the relief is temporary as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD) and mercury can climb up to 45°C by the week’s end. Sukhna Lake bears a deserted look amid rising temperature in the afternoon on Monday. (Keshav Singh/HT)

At 42.7°C, the maximum temperature was still 3.8 degrees above normal. IMD officials said the mild plunge was due to slightly cloudy weather coupled with winds. However, temperature is likely to go up to 44°C by Tuesday itself, and can further increase over the weekend.

Similarly, minimum temperature also rose from 26.6°C on Sunday to 28.5°C on Monday, 3.4 degrees above normal. In the next three days, maximum temperature will remain around 44°C while, minimum temperature will remain around 28°C.