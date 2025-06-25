Chandigarh: Tennis ball T-10 cricket league launched

Aimed at curbing drug use; the Punjab Street Premier League (PSPL) was launched in Chandigarh on Tuesday. The event saw the presence of former Indian pacer Yograj Singh, who is also the league commissioner, along with BCCI chief secretary Sunil Joshi. A player auction system will be introduced, with base prices starting at ₹ 25,000. (HT photo for representation)

Yograj Singh while highlighting the significance of PSPL, said, “Tennis ball cricket is the heartbeat of Indian streets. It teaches reflexes, resilience, and raw instinct — qualities even international players admire, and I’m sure the youth of Punjab will love to play this format.” He said that the league will be played in a T-10 format.

It will feature 8 teams, each comprising 20 players — 14 from Punjab and 6 from other Indian states. Trials will be conducted across every district of Punjab and key cities in India, ensuring wide participation.

