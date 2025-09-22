Search
Mon, Sept 22, 2025
Chandigarh: Thieves make off with 85k cash, gold from parked car in Sec 38W

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Published on: Sept 22, 2025 06:56 am IST

The victim claimed that two of the accused were known to him and that he could identify them if brought forward. (HT Photo for representation)
The complainant, Vishal, 25, resident of Sector-38 West, told police that on the night of September 19, he had parked his i20 car in front of his house around 10 pm. He was having dinner with his family at around 11.05 pm when he heard the sound of a glass breaking outside his house.

Upon stepping outside, Vishal saw Sonu, alias Kallu, Raman, and two-three other men breaking his car’s glass. The thieves stole 85,000 in cash, Vishal’s wallet containing personal documents, vehicle licence and RC, his wife’s documents, and a pair of gold earrings, before fleeing.

Vishal claimed that two of the accused were known to him and that he could identify them if brought forward. The suspects reportedly threatened him and his family, saying, “Today we have broken your car glass, tomorrow we will beat you and your family and will also break your house.”

A case has been registered at Maloya Police Station under section 326 (mischief by injury, inundation, fire or explosive substance, etc), 303 (2) (theft), 324 (4) (mischief), 3 (5) (Acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and police are investigating the incident.

