Chandigarh: Third bomb threat in 10 days, this time at Sector-43 district court complex

In yet another systematic disruption of normal life in Chandigarh, the district court complex in Sector 43 received a bomb threat email on Friday, prompting immediate evacuation, in what was the third such incident in the city in 10 days, and the second at the district court itself in about a month-and-a-half. Senior police officers rushed to the spot and cordoned off the entire complex following which bomb disposal teams carried out a thorough search. No explosive material or suspicious object was found in the complex, officials later confirmed. (HT File)

The threat, however, turned out to be a hoax, just like the previous instances.

On January 28, 30 schools in Chandigarh had received bomb threat emails leading to chaos and panic across the city. The very next day, three high-security buildings in the city – the Punjab and Haryana secretariat in Sector 1, the UT mini secretariat in Sector 9, and the Punjab Municipal Bhawan in Sector 35, had received similar threats. The district court had also received a threat on December 26 last year.

In the latest instance, court authorities received an email at 11.40 am following which superintendent Gurmeet Singh informed the police via 112 helpline.

A senior police official said the cyber team has been roped in to track the email ID used to send the threat. As a precautionary measure, security at the court complex has been tightened.